Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts visit TODAY in Tokyo

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing their first interview together after wrapping up their Olympic competition, the entire U.S. women’s gymnastics team – Simon Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Cary and MyKayla Skinner – talk to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb live in Tokyo. Talking about her decision to withdraw from events, Biles says, “We’re not just athletes or entertainment, we’re human, too, and we have real emotions … it wasn’t an easy decision.” Chiles says, “She’s been working so long for this and she’s not a quitter … we all pulled together.”Aug. 3, 2021.

www.today.com

