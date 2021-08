Nashville, TN – After multi-platinum, global entertainers Chris Young and Kane Brown took their collaboration – the multi-week No. 1 “Famous Friends” – to the top of the charts, it was only fitting that the friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates were honored with a Gold plaque for the song from the top of Sony Music Nashville at Capstar Tower last night to commemorate the momentous occasion. “Famous Friends,” which took home a CMT Music Awards Collaborative Video of the Year trophy, spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, in addition to topping Billboard’s country radio chart and accumulating an impressive 8 weeks inside the Top 5.