Five Steps From Purpose To Profit

Andrew Rigg, managed services solution architect at Perfect Image, identifies five steps towards effectively supporting a remote workforce through migrating to the cloud. Many businesses are already utilising the cloud in some way, with 61% moving their workloads into the cloud in 2020. However, many are yet to carry out their full cloud migration. For some, cloud migration was sped up by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for remote working. The work from home order saw many businesses rushing to implement cloud solutions to allow their staff to work remotely. In fact, 51% of decision-makers whose business migrated during the pandemic said it saved their organisation from collapse.