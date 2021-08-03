Five Steps From Purpose To Profit
Every year, my firm surveys CEOs around the world about the role that purpose plays in their companies’ success. Our 2021 report is special. Conducted amidst the COVID19 pandemic, it offers a uniquely crisp picture of how businesses rely on their purpose during periods of uncertainty. We learned that nine in 10 CEOs (90%) agree that since the pandemic began, purpose has become increasingly important to the success of their organization.www.thedrum.com
