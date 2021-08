The Skyline Ridge Complex in southern Douglas County is burning in just over 2,000 acres. An update from Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 1 said containing the wildfires closest to Canyonville is one of the firefighter’s top priorities. Once completed, more resources will be focused on the 1,104 acre Poole Fire south of Days Creek. While good progress has been made on the south end of that fire, difficult terrain on the northern edge has proven more challenging.