CapMetro hiring bus drivers, mechanics

Need a job? Capital Metro is hiring bus drivers and mechanics.

The transit agency said it has long prided itself on providing safe and reliable transportation options to Central Texans and it wants to continue doing that by adding more drivers and mechanics to its team.

CapMetro said some qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 signing bonus and will be offered full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more. Drivers and mechanics also have significant room for growth within CapMetro and are encouraged to participate in professional development sessions and training.

CapMetro said that the transit industry has experienced personnel impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is actively recruiting to try to return its team of drivers and mechanics to pre-pandemic numbers. CapMetro said it continuously monitors and evaluates its service and has recorded impacts due to a need for more drivers and mechanics.

Candidates with or without a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) are encouraged to apply. CapMetro offers trainings at no cost to those without the license so they can obtain one.

Those who wish to apply can do so at the MV Transportation website. MV Transportation is a contracting service CapMetro utilizes to employ certain employees, according to the agency.

WATCH: CapMetro proposes big shift for Downtown Austin light rail tunnel

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: