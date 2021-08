It started innocuously enough, and the same way many obsessions had: with a YouTube recommendation. It was July 2020, right in the heart of my pandemic ennui. Listless, bored, and more scared than I wanted to admit, I, like many others, turned to the internet as a way to cope with something that nobody quite knew how to handle. And so, after scrolling and scrolling, I found something that generated enough intrigue that I chose to click through. The content of the clip was straightforward enough, yet jarring enough that I deemed it noteworthy: an anthropomorphic anime rabbit, streaming herself playing Minecraft, crafting items, and experiencing the misguided and mischievous actions of her viewers, much to her dismay.