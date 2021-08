SARASOTA — The former president and CEO of CAN Community Health, Michael Cuffage, will return to the organization as a board member. Sarasota-based CAN is one of the largest nonprofits nationwide focused on helping people with HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and other diseases. During Cuffage’s tenure, he established the Federal 340B Drug Discount Program for CAN, according to a statement. Under 340B, pharmaceutical companies sign an agreement with the government to provide discounts of at least 50% on medications to pre-approved agencies and health care providers, like CAN. In addition, Cuffage created business models that allowed CAN to grow sixtyfold and continue its growth after retiring, the release states.