The iconic rap pioneer Biz Markie gained his wings on July 16 at the age of 57. Gone way to soon the legendary music star came on the music scene in the 80's with the Queensbridge Juice Crew, lead by another rap icon, Marley Marl. His life and legacy are being celebrated today in Long Island, at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts. Peep his homegoing ceremony brought to you by BET here!