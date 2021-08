On the first hour of GTU this morning – She’s back! Simone Biles didn’t want her Olympics, and perhaps her career, to end with her in the stands and not on the competition floor. It couldn’t end that way, after all, considering everything she had sacrificed to make it to these Tokyo Games. She suffered through years of self doubt as a sexual abuse survivor after realizing that Lawrence G. Nassar, the longtime United States national team doctor, had molested her. And she had endured a whole extra year of training on aching muscles and painful ankles and dealing with U.S.A. Gymnastics, the entity that enabled her abuse. As the face of her sport and of Team U.S.A., Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, needed to challenge herself one more time. Not for everyone else or their expectations. For herself.