Beverage Stock Signal Has Never Been Wrong

By Schaeffer's Investment Research
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile beverage name Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) posted an earnings beat last week, the equity wound up suffering a bear gap just a few days later, pressured lower by a dramatic and unexpected drop in arabica and robusta coffee futures weighed on the sector. Many are considering the dip temporary, however, and it looks like KDP is already clawing its way back up the charts, up 0.9% at $34.69 at last check. Plus, there’s reason to believe KDP could quickly close this gap and put the stock back near its June highs, If past is precedent.

