Remember ESPN has the right to renegotiate what they pay the ACC if 2 leave
They can say to the remaining members, if you don't let them go without suffocating penalties, the new agreement will pay you little or nothing. That's some pretty heavy leverage to get the Conference to settle. The schools leaving will know that ESPN has that card to play and be betting on it. Seems like a pretty good bet to get from about $30,000,000 a year to 60,000,000+ a year. I would take that bet.virginiatech.sportswar.com
