Remember ESPN has the right to renegotiate what they pay the ACC if 2 leave

Want to do anything? No one is leaving the conference unless it is dissolved. My understanding is that all the schools have signed away their media rights until 2035 (if anyone wishes to contradict or clarify this, please do). Secondly, the exit fees, while not completely prohibitive still make is a good idea to stay. So, if no one is leaving, why would the conference want to add anyone. The pie is unlikely to get any bigger based on the candidates for expansion. (WVU adds nothing whatsoever.) Do any of the schools want a smaller slice? Let Texas and Oklahoma and the SEC do what they will. Let the remainders of the Big XII deal with it, but leave the ACC out of this fracas. I have as suspicion that the Big 10 is going to keep everything at arms' length as well. Go 'Hoos!!!