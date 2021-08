The obvious movement is to 4 16 team conferences. The best time to pick them is now when they are all on the board. ND is not ever going to be forced into a conference and it has been silly to hold off for them. What the ACC needs is the 15th and 16th best over all members that check off all the boxes. Few schools do that. From those you make the two best choices. To me that is WVU and Cincinnati. You may see others, but whoever is chosen, it should be sooner and not later.