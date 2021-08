Growing up in Mumbai, Bhakti Vithalani WG06 had always been struck by the extreme income disparities among the residents of this coastal Indian city. She also developed a fascination for technology and its power to transform societies. But these twin themes would not come together until Vithalani’s college years, where she studied computer science. It was in this academic setting that an idea began to bud: Why not use technology to deliver learning at scale to anyone who wants gainful employment?