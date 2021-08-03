Biden marks 110M doses of COVID-19 vaccine shipped abroad
President Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. has shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 65 countries in an effort to suppress the pandemic globally. “As long as the virus continues to rage outside the United States, potentially more dangerous variants could arrive at our shores again,” Biden said during a briefing, noting the U.S. has contributed more than any other country worldwide to COVAX, the global vaccine initiative co-led by the World Health Organization.foxwilmington.com
