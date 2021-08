There’s a jacket in this world for almost every type of weather. Waterproof jackets outsmart the rain, down jackets block the cold and bomber jackets just look good. In recent years, I’ve fallen in love with packaway jackets for their lightweight insulation and weatherproofing that’s perfect in cool weather. The materials are heavy enough to keep me warm but there’s not the same bulk as a heavy parka. If the sun comes out and things heat up, the jacket’s construction packs into a pocket or backpack for easy transport. One of my all-time favorites, the PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket from L.L.Bean, just so happens to be on sale in time for fall.