Commerce, TX

Department of Literature and Languages

tamuc.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Literature and Languages offers you a variety of degree plans which prepare you for written and linguistic expertise in English or Spanish. What sets the department apart is our insistence that whatever form it may take, discourse is discourse. Our programs encourage you to explore traditional texts alongside community writing, multimedia projects, public rhetoric, children’s and adolescent literature, creative writing, professional writing, linguistics principals and the digital humanities. A degree in English or Spanish prepares you for a variety of careers within and outside of academia.

