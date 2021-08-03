Cancel
College Sports

Conference realignment: Big 12, Pac-12 commissioners meeting about possible merger, scheduling agreement

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread conference realignment is coming in droves across college football following Texas and Oklahoma's successful move to the SEC and now, what remains of the Big 12 could potentially merge with the Pac-12 to form, at the very least, scheduling alliance, according to Max Olson of The Athletic. Olson reports that Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby will meet with new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday to discuss how the future may look for both conferences.

