SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is famous for many things, but it has also become notorious for being filthy. On Thursday, two programs were launched with the goal of changing that. Armed with pressure washers and a pungent peppermint deodorant, crews took on the filth and grime along Fillmore Street, officially kicking off the city’s expanded street cleaning efforts. “So we can do a lot more detailed work than we normally do,” said Rachel Gordon of San Francisco Public Works of the new effort to clean up the city. “We dig out weeds from the sidewalk. We paint out graffiti...