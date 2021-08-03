Cancel
All Students: DOD SMART Scholarship Applications Now Open

manhattan.edu
 16 days ago

The US Department of Defense SMART Program provides STEM students with the tools needed to pursue higher education and begin a career with the DoD. With a full scholarship, students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees will be able to focus on complex research to further the DoD’s mission and create lasting impact. SMART is a one-for-one commitment; for every year of degree funding, the scholar commits to working for a year with the DoD as a civilian employee. Summer internships prepare scholars for full-time employment and get them accustomed to working with the DoD. You are invited to join a webinar on August 12 at 1pm which explains all of the requirements and benefits of the DOD SMART.

