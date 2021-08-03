Cancel
Jonathan James Walker

November 20, 1998 - August 2, 2017

We miss your smile. We miss your laughter. We miss your kindness. We miss your wicked sense of humor. We miss your empathy and care for others. We miss the roar of your engine as you drove around town in your challenger like a boss. Simply put, John, we miss you. Not a day goes by when your family and friends do not think of you.

