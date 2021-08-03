New Orleans Pelicans free agency: Zion Williamson's agent firm questions future with team

Zion Williamson is one of the biggest names in the NBA right now and while he might not be among the upper echelon of players, he is still a highlight-reel machine who made a name for himself at Duke. While playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion has shown off tremendous upside and there is no doubt he can become a top 10 player in the league over the coming years. With a better team around him, one could argue that Zion will one day become the face of the league.