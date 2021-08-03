New Orleans Pelicans free agency: Zion Williamson's agent firm questions future with team
Front-office errors and the lack of buzz amid NBA free agency for the New Orleans Pelicans has Zion Williamson pondering his long-term future with the franchise, according to CAA agent John Koktostin, via The Ringer's Bill Simmons. Williamson's somewhat fractured relationship with the Pelicans stems from disagreements over his usage late in games under recently-fired coach Stan Van Gundy, among other differences in philosophy the past two seasons.247sports.com
Comments / 0