Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards: where to look to find stock and the best deals going

By Rob Dwiar
gamesradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to knowing where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, everyone has been in the same boat for a while now. And that same boat has been identical for all Nvidia 30-series cards. The entire RTX 30-series line has been as rare as unicorn sightings since their...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphics Cards#Best Buy#Card Stock#Amazon#Ebuyer#Dlss#Nvidia Geforce#Gpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
ComputersDigital Trends

Don’t skip this Dell XPS deal if you’re looking for a back-to-school laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will accompany you through the upcoming school year, you should start your search by browsing the laptop deals that are within your budget. For dependable laptops that will be able to keep up with your daily schoolwork, it’s highly recommended that you place Dell XPS deals at the top of your list. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Best Laptop Deals for August 2021: Prices as low as $170

Looking for a laptop is not easy. There are so many different brands and configurations. You have to figure out a budget and decide if you're going for a beefy gaming laptop, something for work, a Chromebook or the Windows 10 equivalent, or a MacBook for something more productive. And then you have to decide the specifications you want. Do you strictly want a laptop or something more like a 2-in-1 with a removable keyboard? Integrated graphics or a discrete graphics card? A screen that's 13 inches or something larger? And you have to decide all of that then find one that fits your budget.
Electronicsfox5sandiego.com

Where to look for legitimate deals on refurbished tech

If you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest, you can save a bundle by purchasing refurbished tech products. The savings can be substantial and the products often look and function as new. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. Slickdeals video host Pete King...
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

Where to Buy Xbox Series X Stock in Australia

The next-gen console war may have started more than six months ago, but fans on either side find themselves in a similar predicament. Whether it’s Xbox Series X stock or Sony’s blockbuster equivalent, a mass shortage of chips has left Aussie gamers in the lurch for some time. In fact, channels dedicated to sharing information on where to buy an Xbox Series X have sprung across the country, eager to help eagle-eyed fans get their hands on the new console, but it’s not so simple. With Xbox Series X stock in Australia limited by allocation amounts and stockists constantly hit up for Xbox pre-orders, the chances of scoring the Microsoft-backed console down under are next to nothing, but it isn’t impossible. To address current demand, we’ve put together a list of places you can buy an Xbox Series X in Australia, with information on stocks and allocation.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Prices for AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards week 30-2021: The RTX 3060 Ti returns to 549 euros

There is not much to say about the prices of the graphics cards today, because overall we have the same prices as last week. Two changes are noted, the first in the RTX 2060, which loses 10 euros and thus rises from 479.90 euros to 469.90 euros. Then there’s a price drop on the RTX 3060 Ti, with a model that now shows $ 549.90, up from $ 609.90 last week. That price, the 3060 Ti, is around the same price as the 3060, a sign that the 3060 is sure to quickly come back to 509 euros due to the arrival of AMD’s RX 6600 XT.
Computersxda-developers

Where is the best place to buy the HP Chromebook 14?

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, there’s a good chance at least one model of HP’s Chromebook 14 is on your list. The Chromebook 14 lineup from HP spans nearly 20 different models, with a range of configurable options and price points. With so many choices, it’s easy to find something that fits your personal description of the ideal Chromebook.
LotteryPosted by
GAMINGbible

11-Year-Old Finds Lottery Loophole, Gets RTX 3090 Graphics Card

I'm convinced that some 11-year-olds are the smartest people on earth. Hear me out, okay? While adults have all these probabilities that they have to work out for whether we think it's likely or not we can achieve something, kids often just do something anyway and see what happens, and for one pre-teen in Florida, it resulted in him bypassing a lottery so he and his dad could get their hands on a 3090 GPU.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS5 Stock: When and Where to Buy PlayStation 5 in August 2021

Which shops have PS5 stock for August 2021? Where can you currently buy a new PlayStation 5 console? Demand for the PS5 has exceeded supply, leaving many unable to purchase a next-gen console. Sony has suggested that it will be making more units in 2021, having secured additional component inventory from some of its key manufacturing partners. However, it's warned that there's no quick fix to the current stock situation, due to an overall shortage in semiconductors.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Misery over the availability of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards

Yes, we can say it is the misery of misery on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards. At the moment, it is almost impossible to find a whole section of the green catalog in stores. RTX 3060, nada, walou, que tchi ​​… RTX 3060 Ti, Zob skin … RTX 3070, same fight, bullet skin … RTX 3070 Ti, go around, there is nothing to see and RTX 3080, the same player is still playing … We will not talk about the availability of graphics cards from NVIDIA in the Founders Edition, as it is probably even worse.
RetailTechRadar

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: find stock here

Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is no longer a tough question to answer, as you'll find these cards readily available at most major retailers in the US and the UK. The harder question is where to find them at their list price. Unfortunately, these cards are also incredibly expensive at the moment, with most available stock being listed for twice or triple the price.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise

Dell XPS 17 review: A mobile workstation in disguise. If you work primarily from home, the idea of a large, 17-inch laptop might sound attractive. The screens on these laptops are only a few inches smaller than some external PC monitors, packed into a single package that can be taken on the go.
ComputersDigital Trends

Save tons with a Dell refurbished laptop during this back-to-school sale

If you’re looking for the right computer for back-to-school, you’ll want to browse these laptop deals and Dell laptop deals to find the perfect machine, for less. At the same time, one of the best ways to save some cash on a laptop is to buy refurbished, like the ones in these refurbished laptop deals. And right now, at Dell, you can score a 14-inch Dell Latitude 5480 for only $289 — that’s an incredible $190 off its regular low price of $479.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell G5 and G15 gaming laptops are over $300 off today – but hurry!

Gamers are taking advantage of today’s gaming deals to buy computers and accessories, such as gaming monitor deals for immersive screens, gaming headset deals for crystal clear communication, and gaming laptop deals for affordable but dependable machines. You might want to start your shopping by going through Dell laptop deals, as the brand is known for devices that combine powerful performance and unique style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy