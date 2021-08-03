Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards: where to look to find stock and the best deals going

The next-gen console war may have started more than six months ago, but fans on either side find themselves in a similar predicament. Whether it’s Xbox Series X stock or Sony’s blockbuster equivalent, a mass shortage of chips has left Aussie gamers in the lurch for some time. In fact, channels dedicated to sharing information on where to buy an Xbox Series X have sprung across the country, eager to help eagle-eyed fans get their hands on the new console, but it’s not so simple. With Xbox Series X stock in Australia limited by allocation amounts and stockists constantly hit up for Xbox pre-orders, the chances of scoring the Microsoft-backed console down under are next to nothing, but it isn’t impossible. To address current demand, we’ve put together a list of places you can buy an Xbox Series X in Australia, with information on stocks and allocation.