Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns dodged their first major injury of this season. Starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery, but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp Monday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said...

www.foxsports.com

