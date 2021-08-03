Cancel
Hannibal, MO

HLGU names Deanette Jarman as teacher education faculty

 4 days ago

Hannibal-LaGrange University is excited to announce the hiring of Mrs. Deanette Jarman as a teacher education faculty member with a specialty focus in secondary education. Mrs. Jarman is no stranger to Hannibal-LaGrange, as she has been with the University for five years as supervisor of HLGU’s Master of Education program, adjunct faculty, and student teacher supervisor. Prior to her roles at HLGU, she was the superintendent for the Ralls County R-II school district in Missouri for 12 years. She also worked as an associate faculty for the University of Phoenix as a supervisor for student teachers and administrative interns in addition to teaching two online courses.

