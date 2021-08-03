Xander Schauffele to mark his ball with GOLD MEDAL when he plays Phil Mickelson!
Xander Schauffele may be the new Olympic Golf champion, but Phil Mickelson still wants everyone to know he is the reigning US PGA champion. Mickelson, who rewrote the record books at the US PGA in May when becoming the oldest major champion in history at the age of 50, said earlier this season that he had found added motivation after being routintely beaten by Schauffele in matches back home in California.www.golfmagic.com
