Xander Schauffele to mark his ball with GOLD MEDAL when he plays Phil Mickelson!

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXander Schauffele may be the new Olympic Golf champion, but Phil Mickelson still wants everyone to know he is the reigning US PGA champion. Mickelson, who rewrote the record books at the US PGA in May when becoming the oldest major champion in history at the age of 50, said earlier this season that he had found added motivation after being routintely beaten by Schauffele in matches back home in California.

Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole. Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.

