The Thrillseekers Event is an Arenas-centric Apex Legends event that lasts for three weeks. The Prize Tracker for each week has been different, encouraging play throughout the entire event. The third and final week is finally upon us, and unlike last week, it brings some unique cosmetics. The best of the cosmetics is definitely the brand-new Rare Bangalore skin: Lethal Enforcer. It has quite a bit of detail for a rare skin and is worth finishing the Prize Tracker for. There are also some other goodies and an Apex Pack to earn along the way.