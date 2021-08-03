DCSS mandates masks; North: More new cases in Douglas than surrounding counties and state
Douglas County schools opened their doors Wednesday with masks mandatory for all students and staff. Superintendent Trent North and three of the four members of the Board of Education present at Monday night’s meeting agreed that the high transmission status in Douglas County spurred by the Delta variant, along with the low vaccination rate in the county and other factors made mandatory mask-wearing necessary.www.douglascountysentinel.com
Comments / 0