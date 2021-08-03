Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise. While vaccine efficacy is still strong against the delta variant—remaining effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization—mild symptoms caused by a "breakthrough infection" can still happen, especially in areas of high transmission.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Delta#Mayo Clinic#Reviewed#Cdc#Puffs Ultra Soft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthpinalcentral.com

What makes the COVID-19 Delta variant different, and dangerous

PHOENIX – After a brief period of decline, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in the United States and experts say the delta variant, now deemed to be as contagious as the chickenpox, is to blame. Delta, the name for the variant officially known as B.1.617.2, is a mutation...
Posted by
Becca Ballard

The COVID Delta Variant Has Arrived: What This Means

You probably have heard the rumors, or thought they were rumors at least, but the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 is explosively spreading. Fears of the unknown now with this new variant is threatening to throw restaurant owners, workers, and diners alike into further uncertainty.
Public Healthpih.org

What You Should Know About the Latest COVID-19 Surge and Delta Variant

In a sign that the current COVID-19 surge is escalating further, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended that even people who are vaccinated against the virus wear masks indoors in some regions of the country. The guidance comes as case rates steadily rise across the nation, driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Florida StateNew York Post

Family turns funeral of unvaccinated Florida man into COVID awareness event

The family of a Florida man who died of COVID-19 last month is turning his funeral into a pandemic vaccine and testing event to raise awareness of the deadly virus. Marquis Davis, 28, died July 26 without fulfilling his last wish of getting a vaccine, according to a report. The business owner and father tested positive for COVID in late July and while he began to quarantine at home, he grew progressively worse, his wife told ABC News.
Public Healthuchealth.org

The COVID-19 delta variant and masks: Should you wear a mask again?

The highly-transmissible COVID-19 delta variant is spreading fast, prompting some health officials and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to once again recommend masks in crowded indoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. What should you do? If you’re fully vaccinated, should you wear...
Omaha, NEWOWT

COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an effort to show the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, UNMC on Thursday unveiled animated simulations used as part of its work with the federal government’s first-responder training on how the virus infects people. Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the Global Center for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy