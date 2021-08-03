Cancel
FirstBank Southwest Banker Honored

By News Desk
1009theeagle.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Bankers Foundation is honoring FirstBank Southwest banker Stella Maddox as a 2021 Emerging Leader in Banking. The SVP senior Credit Officer also be selected to serve a one year term on the TBA’s Bank Leadership Council. Maddox is the first person to hold the new position of Senior...

www.1009theeagle.com

Charitiesbankersdigest.com

Texas Bankers Foundation Announces 2021 50-Year Banker Honorees

The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has announced the 22 recipients of the 2021 50-Year Banker Awards. Each of the bankers selected is recognized for his/her exemplary and long-standing service to the banking industry. Launched in 1989 by the Texas Bankers Association, the 50-Year Banker Awards honor the men and women who have devoted 50 years or more of service to the banking industry. This esteemed group of bankers have seen the industry change dramatically over the past several decades and year after year, continue to take pride in serving their communities.
Businessbankingexchange.com

Jobs Bulletin: Truist Banking Chief to Retire

Truist – Christopher Henson has announced his intention to retire in September as head of banking at Truist after more than 36 years of service. Before his current role, Henson served in multiple roles for Truist’s predecessor BB&T, including as the corporation’s president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, after joining BB&T’s executive management team in 2004.
Fort Morgan, COFort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan banker joins Colorado Bankers Association’s Government Affairs Committee

James Smith, president and chief executive officer of FMS Bank has joined the Colorado Bankers Association’s (CBA) Government Affairs Committee. The committee serves as an advisory body for the CBA in its policy and industry advocacy efforts. CBA membership includes more than 90% of the 129 banks operating in Colorado, representing $190 billion in assets, 1,445 branches across the state and more than 20,000 dedicated employees.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Economyabc17news.com

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests continued economic growth in the region, but some say worsening drought could threaten their banks. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index dropped slightly in August to 65.3 from July’s 65.6. Any score above 50 suggests growth. The survey shows nearly 16% of bankers reported that continuing drought conditions are the greatest threat to banking operations over the next year, while more than 40% of bank CEOs see low farm loan demand as their bank’s greatest challenge over the next year. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Bankers Association Elects Chairman

The Indiana Bankers Association has elected Garry Kleer chairman of the board of directors. He serves as president and chief executive officer of First Bank Richmond and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Kleer serves on several boards, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County, Reid Health Foundation and Richmond Symphony Orchestra.
Maryland StateWVNews

Rodeheaver named one of the most influential bankers in Maryland

OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust’s president and CEO, Carissa L. Rodeheaver, recently was featured in the Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Finance List as one of the most influential leaders in the Maryland banking industry. The Power 30 list highlights leaders in Maryland who played a significant...
Businesssgbonline.com

Under Armour Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Convertible Senior Noteholders

Under Armour, Inc. announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. The noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $169.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Under Armour’s outstanding 2024 Notes for cash and shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock plus payment for accrued and unpaid interest.
Amarillo, TX1009theeagle.com

Amarillo College Offering Banking and Financing Classes

Amarillo College will be offering a new continuing education course in banking and financing. The Course will provide students with a solid knowledge of financial insight, technology, and the interpersonal skills that are essential for success in the job market. The new class will be 15 hours and cost around...
Businessrejournals.com

Mesirow appoints three new internal directors to firm’s Board of Directors

Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of three new internal Directors to the firm’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Comprising a diverse group of business and industry executives, the Mesirow Board shapes all facets of Mesirow’s corporate policy and strategy. Joining the Mesirow Board effective...
Businessbankingexchange.com

Inflation Fears Rife Among US Bankers

Over 50% of bankers are positive about future economic conditions in the US – but many are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher inflation. Of the CEOs, presidents, and chief financial officers from at 473 banks across the US that were polled, 71% said their institutions had improved their economic conditions and more than half of them expected further improvements during the upcoming year.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base

BIRMINGHAM, AL / August 18, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) is pleased to announce its lenders, led by KeyBank National Association, have completed an amendment ('Amendment') to the Company's senior secured credit facility ('Credit Facility') highlighted by an increase to the borrowing base to $625 million and inclusive of a maturity extension and certain changes to other terms.
Wausau, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Report: Loy Created Unauthorized Loan Program While With NCHC

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A report claims former North Central Health Care CEO Michael Loy was behind a loan program implemented without approval during his time with the group. A report obtained by WAOW TV on Wednesday shows investigators turned up nearly $245,000 in unauthorized payments to five people, including...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Camino Financial Hires Praveen Varma As Its Chief Risk Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial today announced that Praveen Varma has been hired as its Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Varma comes to Camino to further build on its data-driven risk management infrastructure by launching real-time underwriting and alternative credit scoring models capabilities for the underbanked. Our...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Area banker gets Sagamore award

Gov. Eric Holcomb this week honored Michael S. Zahn with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. Zahn chairs the Indiana Bankers Association and is president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington. The award was presented by Thomas C. Fite, director of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions,...

