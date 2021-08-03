FirstBank Southwest Banker Honored

The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has announced the 22 recipients of the 2021 50-Year Banker Awards. Each of the bankers selected is recognized for his/her exemplary and long-standing service to the banking industry. Launched in 1989 by the Texas Bankers Association, the 50-Year Banker Awards honor the men and women who have devoted 50 years or more of service to the banking industry. This esteemed group of bankers have seen the industry change dramatically over the past several decades and year after year, continue to take pride in serving their communities.