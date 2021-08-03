Cancel
COVID closes several county offices in Murdock

By BETSY CALVERT Staff Writer
yoursun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURDOCK — The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Murdock Circle office is reopening Wednesday after closing Monday due to a COVID-19 positive case among employees, the office confirmed Tuesday. The Community Development building, also at Murdock, was also closed due to employee COVID-19 cases. This building is where people file building...

