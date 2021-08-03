Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New Motörhead Graphic Novel ‘The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World’ Due In September

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn authorized new Motörhead graphic novel is being readied for a September 07th release. The 144-page book is titled ‘Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World‘ and was put together by Fantoons. According to an official press release:. “‘Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemmy Kilmister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#The Band#In The World#Rock Bands#English#Overkrisp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Books & LiteratureTimes Union

Old-World English Fantasy Collides with Modern Day Culture in New Fiction Novel

William Thon has released ‘The Cottage,’ the first book in his new fantasy collection. Author William Thon takes readers through a fantastical adventure in his debut book “The Cottage.” Taking place in Kent, England, Thon brings to life an old-world English setting, quirky characters, some of which are part of the LGBTQ community, and the importance of environment conservation and endangered species.
Rock Musicbleedingcool.com

Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons

Fantoons, the critically-acclaimed leading publisher of music graphic novels, will be publishing their second Motörhead graphic novel biography, the much-anticipated. Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World: The Authorized Graphic Novel (Fantoons/Simon & Schuster). The book is available for preorder on the Fantoons official site at a list price of $29.99. Fans who purchase in advance will receive a very Lemmy-inspired limited-edition decorative Cereal Box companion when the book releases on September 7, 2021. You can preorder the book here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari

Last year, Christine Mari Inzer ran a Kickstarter for the release of Kokoro, a book filled with her viral Instagram comics as well as new unreleased ones. It did all right, raising $65,000 and successfully delivered to backers around 6 months ago. Now Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown has acquired Kokoro, as a YA graphic memoir of Christine Mari growing up and negotiating her place in two worlds—America and Japan—while navigating the mental and emotional legacy of being a "hafu"—half Japanese, half American.
Musicmetalinjection

BLACK SABBATH Announces Technical Ecstasy Reissue

Black Sabbath is continuing down the reissue road with a new version of their 1976 album Technical Ecstasy. The 2021 version features a newly-remastered version of Technical Ecstasy, one mixed by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree, etc.), a disc of outtakes and rarities, and an unreleased live album. The reissue of...
Musickfrxfm.com

Halsey new album teaser

Halsey dropped a trailer for her new album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”. The feature film wrapped around her album will appear in select IMAX theatres.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Pre-order Garrison’s classic emo EP ‘The Bend Before the Break’ on exclusive vinyl w/ bonus tracks

Boston emo/post-hardcore vets Garrison formed in 1998 and lasted for six years before breaking up in 2004, and they were one of the most underrated bands of the era. Their 1999 debut EP The Bend Before The Break (released on Revelation Records) pulled from the yearning melodies of second wave emo, the impassioned shrieks of screamo, and the knotty guitars of early '90s post-hardcore, and it packaged it in a way that hinted at the emo boom that was just around the corner.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Guy Attempts to Recreate Unreleased Megadeth Song Out of Teaser Clips

Over the last few weeks, Megadeth have been dropping more and more clues about their upcoming new album and single, and YouTuber Shawn McNair has pieced together some of these teaser clips in an attempt to recreate what he believes their new song will sound like. Dave Mustaine officially confirmed...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New Graphic Novel 'Celestia' Wanders An Earth That's No Longer Home

The question popped into my head when I first started thinking about Celestia, Manuele Fior's new cli-fi graphic novel: Does anybody actually read cli-fi? (That's "climate fiction," the trendy-since-2013 genre whose authors delve into the narrative and thematic implications of the Earth boiling and killing us all.) Confession: I don't. Call it moral weakness, call it a dereliction of journalism — I simply don't have the energy for it. Just like everyone else in cli-fi's intended audience, I am acutely aware of the problem of climate change. But that means that I'm also terrified down to my core by the problem of climate change. Every day, as I go through my little, human-sized daily routine, the fact of incipient planetary destruction throbs in the back of my brain like a chancre. When it's novel-reading time, the last thing I want to do is viscerally experience the flooded Manhattan of Kim Stanley Robinson's New York 2140 or the nested catastrophes of James Bradley's Clade.
Books & Literatureudiscovermusic.com

First Authorized Book About The Cranberries Set For Release

Irish publisher Hot Press Books has announced it will be releasing the first authorized book about The Cranberries titled, Why Can’t We? – The Story Of The Cranberries. Fully supported by The Cranberries and by the estate of Dolores O’Riordan, Why Can’t We? documents the extraordinary rise of the band through their seminal hits such as “Linger” “Dreams,” and their global smash, “Zombie.”
Musicloudersound.com

Leprous release video for new single The Silent Revelation

Norwegian proggers Leprous have released a video for their brand new single The Silent Revelation, which you can wacth in full below. The new single is taken from the band's upcoming studio album Aphelion which is released through InsideOut Music on August 27. "Aphelion is a very different album," explains...
Musictheprp.com

Spirit Adrift Premiere “Wake Up” Music Video

Spirit Adrift are back with a second single from their approaching EP, “Forge Your Future“. See below for the music video for their new track “Wake Up“. Vocalist/guitarist Nate Garrett commented of the video for it:. “The video for ‘Wake Up‘ marks the third time we’ve worked with Guilherme Henriques,...
Portland, ORmetalinsider.net

Unto Others share “Downtown” video, new album arriving in September

Portland’s Unto Others has announced their new album, Strength, will be released on September 24th via Roadrunner Records. Arthur Rizk produced and mixed the forthcoming album, recorded between June 2020 and April 2021 at Redwood Studio in Philadelphia, PA, and Falcon Studios in Portland, OR. Strength marks the group’s debut on Roadrunner Records and an overall follow-up to 2019’s Mana. The group has shared a Brock Grossi-directed video for their new single “Downtown.”
Musictheprp.com

Spirit Breaker Premiere “The Mountain Between Us”

Spirit Breaker‘s new song “The Mountain Between Us” has been shared by the band a week ahead of the release of their debut album “Cura Nata“. That opus will be in stores next Friday, August 13th on Solid State Records.
DrinksMaxim

Motörhead Unveils New Ace of Spades Bourbon

If the only card you need is the ace of spades, then the only whiskey you need is right on deck. The famously hard-charging, legendary rock band Motörhead is getting into the spirits world, partnering with Brew Pipeline on Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon. Consider it a fittingly high-voltage bar...
Musictheprp.com

Blood Red Throne Premiere “Conquered Malevolence”

Blood Red Throne‘s tenth studio album “Imperial Congregation” is still a few months out, but as of today there’s another new single from it to be heard. That track is titled “Conquered Malevolence” and is available to stream below. The band’s guitarist Daniel Olaisen had the following to say about...
Musicnextmosh.com

Mayhem share “Black Glass Communion” music video

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have uploaded a music video for their track “Black Glass Communion,” which appears on their latest EP titled ‘Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando.’ The clip’s effects and editing is courtesy of filmmaker Zey Deans (Portal, Ghost, Behemoth), check it out below. ‘Atavistic Black Disorder /...
Musictheprp.com

SOEN Digitally Release “Thurifer”

SOEN have digitally released (ex-Opeth, etc.) the track “Thurifer” from their recent ‘Record Store Day‘ release, “The Undiscovered Lotus“. That outing featured the previously unreleased songs “EMDR” and “Virtue” along with several live performances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy