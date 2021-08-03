Cancel
Internal Bleeding Premiere “Overthrow Creation”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternal Bleeding‘s new single “Overthrow Creation” has newly been released online. The song is the band’s first to feature their current vocalist Steve Worley, who joined up back in 2019. He commented:. “I pushed in a few different directions with this one, and I hope it does justice to both...

