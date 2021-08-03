Internal Bleeding Premiere “Overthrow Creation”

Cassius King release their first album, Field Trip, today digitally with bonus-track-inclusive CD and vinyl to follow via Nomad Eel Records. Though technically a debut, the 10-plus track/41-minute, classic-metal-infused outing perhaps rings truer as a splintering off from another progression, namely that of Vessel of Light. The driving force here is guitarist Dan Lorenzo, whose affinity for dark riffcraft is writ large across Field Trip in a way that feels produced meaner than on Vessel of Light‘s 2020 LP, Last Ride (review here) — one might also note the similarity of the two titles, two words, going, etc., but Field Trip comes from the lyrics to the penultimate “Leave of Absence” — and who brings along drummer Ron Lipnicki (ex-Overkill) and bassist Jimmy Schulman (ex-Attacker), both also veterans of New Jersey thrashers Hades currently serving in Vessel of Light.