Hot and smoky with relief in the forecast

Poor air quality continues across the Inland Northwest. Smoke from wildfires across the western portion of North America will continue to reduce air quality in the Inland Northwest through the middle part of the week.

Air quality will improve slightly in Spokane on Wednesday morning as smoke from nearby wildfires spreads. A slight shift in the weather pattern will bring about small improvements in air quality. AQI will range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Moderate for the area. A big improvement from recent days.

Unfortunately, that little shift keeps the hot weather around. Heat advisories are in place from the eastern Cascades to North Idaho for temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Not until late Thursday does any relief arrive.

A storm moving in from the Gulf of Alaska will bring with it cooler temperatures, cleaner air, and the small chance of a few light showers and thunderstorms. Thursday could offer a few isolated thunderstorms later in the day and overnight into Friday morning.

We'll get the bad news out of the way first, the showers won't offer any drought relief. At best an improvement in air quality is what we can hope for. The new airmass offers just that. A trough digging in with the storm will drop temperatures and help improve air quality this weekend. Expect the big change Friday, but by the weekend, temperatures will top out in the 70s for the first time in what feels like a whole season.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo

