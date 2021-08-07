Back-to-school live Q&A: KHOU 11 chats with local education leaders about the upcoming school year

KHOU 11 is your Education Station , and we're getting answers to your questions about the school year, including what local school districts are doing to keep students safe.

We are talking with local superintendents over the next couple of weeks.

You can text your questions to (713) 526-1111. Make sure to tell us your name when you text.

Here's a look at the schedule of chats, all of which will begin at 7 p.m.:

KHOU 11's Mia Gradney spoke with Spring ISD superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson about his district's plan for returning to school.

Anchor Len Cannon on Friday spoke with Fort Bend ISD Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra about her district'sback-to-school plan.