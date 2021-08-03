Buffalo Bills Moving to Austin Texas??

Yet another ugly issue has reared its head, as it seems to do every week this offseason. The Pegulas’ initial stadium budget proposal has gone about as well as you could imagine. Billionaires asking for money never looks good. Their initial request for New York State to foot the entire bill for the project might have gone better… if it weren’t for the implied threat lain down against the people of the Buffalo area. The mere acknowledgment that other markets could, and would, be willing to pay handsomely for an NFL team struck a chord with Bills fans. And it is clearly a point of leverage against the people who want Buffalo’s team to stay in Orchard Park. The whole situation is a bit of a mess right now, so let’s get into it, shall we?