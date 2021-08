The Portland State Athletics Department recently released 2021–22 schedules for volleyball and football, while the men’s and women’s basketball teams released their conference schedule. These are the first full schedules since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Volleyball and soccer will both be played in the fall season, unlike the 2019–20 season, when volleyball was played in the winter and soccer in the spring. Football will be played in the fall as well, as opposed to their unusual one-game season in April 2020. The men’s and women’s basketball teams have not yet released their entire season schedules.