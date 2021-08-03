Cancel
Relationship Advice

Should I sign a quitclaim in the middle of a divorce? Also questions about business shares.

By Asked in Seattle, WA
 4 days ago

I'm in the middle of a divorce, with an automatic restraining order attached to our case that states basically no buying or selling big ticket items while the process is ongoing. My husband decided to purchase a very expensive home and asked me to sign a quitclaim for it. What are the pros (if any) and cons of doing this? Also, he is one of two co-founders of a decently successful company which was started in 2006. He suddenly up and sold all of his shares claiming that now he is unemployed, and he's been bought out. Is there a reason why this would happen and is it allowed under the financial restraining order?

#Wa
