I Hear New Worlds: Chris Carter's Favourite Albums

The Quietus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a clandestine love of ABBA to a mind-expanding teenage encounter with Pink Floyd, via Joe Meek, Wendy Carlos and Tangerine Dream, Chris Carter of Throbbing Gristle writes on the music that changed his life. Photo by Paul Heartfield. One of the founder members of Throbbing Gristle, Chris Carter is...

thequietus.com

#Electronic Music#Performance Art#Abba#British#West German#Coum Transmissions#Tesco Disco#Chris Cosey#The Human League#Eurythmics#Void#Mute#Bandcamp#Baker S Dozen
