I Hear New Worlds: Chris Carter's Favourite Albums

Wonderful World, the fourteenth album as leader by British guitarist Chris Standring, was no doubt recorded with the best of intentions. And make no mistake, the music is warm and lovely, furnishing an opulent showcase for Standring's mellow guitar. Aside from that, however, there's not a whole lot to say. Standring's "orchestra" consists of a nineteen-member string section, while Geoff Gascoyne's syrupy arrangements call to mind popular string-laden sessions from the 1950s and '60s, "easy listening" albums for "late-night lovers" designed by Percy Faith, Jackie Gleason, Bobby Hackett and others, except this time there's a guitar leading the way instead of a trumpet, oboe or English horn. It's a step removed from Mantovani or the 101 Strings orchestra.
