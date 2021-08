Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, a feat achieved by only three other U.S. swimmers. But how do his times compare against past Olympic champions?. Katie Ledecky added two more gold medals to her trophy case this summer, giving her 10 Olympic medals in her career. But did this year’s Ledecky swim faster than her younger selves? And how do some other swimmers, and runners, compare with their predecessors, or with their own times in past races?