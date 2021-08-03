Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A New York AG Investigation Says That Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 16 days ago

New York state's attorney general has issued a report on Governor Andrew Cuomo. It's the result of a months-long investigation into his workplace behavior. Attorney General Letitia James alleges that the three-term governor sexually harassed multiple women and also violated federal and state laws. NPR's Quil Lawrence is following this developing story. Quil, good morning to you.

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#New York Ag Investigation#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military. There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he...
Politicscnybj.com

OPINION: It’s a big mistake not to continue with Cuomo’s impeachment

The [Aug. 13] decision to drop the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability. Gov. Cuomo offered his resignation on Aug. 10, amid multiple scandals and with several ongoing investigations looking into misconduct in his office. The announcement came exactly one week after Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her investigation into sexual-harassment claims against the governor, and one day after the Assembly Judiciary Committee set an expedited timetable to conclude its impeachment investigation.
PoliticsWHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Governor Andrew Cuomo can run for office again?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With Governor Andrew Cuomo leaving office in just days, we know many of you have questions about his future. Social media has a lot of misinformation out there so News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has a fact check to clear things up. The two big claims we're hearing:
New York City, NYThe Decatur Daily

All Cuomo probe witnesses have a right to speak

The damning report from New York’s attorney general on sexual harassment charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo refers many times to the transcripts of the 41 people questioned under oath, a subset of the 179 witnesses interviewed in the probe. However, due to a likely unconstitutional aspect of the unusual New York State statute used in the investigation, Executive Law § 63(8), all of those 179 people are barred, under criminal penalty, from disclosing their own testimony. This isn’t right and must not stand.
New York City, NYNY1

Special episode: The legacy of Andrew Cuomo

From the legalization of same-sex marriage to major infrastructure projects to the passage of the $15 minimum wage, Andrew Cuomo achieved many things during his 10 years as governor, but he also alienated most of the power players in the state — something that ultimately contributed to his downfall. NY1’s...
PoliticsLaw.com

With Cuomo's Downfall, NY's Top Judge Loses Key Political Ally

It was a weekend in February and the situation was worsening for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Two former aides had accused him of sexual harassment. Calls for an independent investigation were intensifying. With public pressure quickly mounting, the governor’s team looped in Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The proposal? Have...
PoliticsNew York Post

Disgraced Gov. Cuomo files for $50K pension ahead of delayed resignation

Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension — just days before his resignation takes effect over his sexual harassment scandal. “The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” a spokesperson for...
PoliticsHerald Community Newspapers

Montesano wants Cuomo ‘accountable’

I am completely against this premature cancellation of the impeachment investigation.”. State Assemblyman Michael Montesano is voicing his opposition to Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to suspend the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he officially steps down on Aug 24. In a memo released last Friday, Heastie concluded...
PoliticsWashington Times

Andrew Cuomo pardons five, commutes sentences of five others

NEW YORK — In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another five,...
Albany, NYwamc.org

On Eve Of Change In Albany, Former Gov. Paterson Discusses Hochul, Cuomo, Spitzer, And The Legislature

A New York state Governor forced to resign because of his personal conduct. A lieutenant governor suddenly thrust into leadership. Certainly, that’s where Democrat Kathy Hochul finds herself in mid-August, but David Paterson had a similar experience in March 2008. Paterson had gone from Senate Minority Leader to Eliot Spitzer’s running mate in 2006 to governor just two years later, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was still attorney general. And at another pivotal time in state government history, Paterson spoke with WAMC Tuesday.
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Chris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"

It was less than a year ago that the Cuomo brothers, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, seemed like an unstoppable duo. Andrew was receiving massive love from the international community for his daily briefings on New York's COVID-19 conditions while appearing as a guest on his brother's show to further his positive public image.
Albany, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Grondahl: The time Andrew Cuomo f-bombed me

ALBANY — I got f-bombed by Andrew Cuomo. He called and went ballistic after an innocuous story I wrote on the governor’s New Year’s Day Executive Mansion open house in 2012. It ran with the headline “Sandy a hit, Andy a miss.”. “Cuomo was rescued from the awkwardness of producing...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Cuomo says he urged brother to resign, denies he was official adviser

NEW YORK — In his first night back from a miraculously timed vacation, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tried to paint himself as just a good brother. A week after his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, promised to resign after Attorney General Letitia James’ office found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, the younger Cuomo faced the camera and claimed he told his brother to step down.
New York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy