High School Students Learn Cybersecurity Basics At Texas A&M Camp

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 60 students from International Leadership of Texas schools recently spent two weeks on the Texas A&M University campus learning the fundamentals of cybersecurity. The camp was sponsored by the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center and its Defense Cyber Leader Development Program. The program’s director, Jim Becker, said the camp was held for the first time as part of the program’s academic outreach efforts to encourage students’ interest in cybersecurity. The camp is part of an effort to engage high school students who otherwise may not have the opportunity to be introduced to the growing field.

