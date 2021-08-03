Sizing up the Seminoles: Depth in secondary offers options in nickel packages

With the landscape changing in all sports regarding team names and logos, are the Seminoles next for a name chnage?. The Redskins changed, the Cleveland Indians changed, who is next? I am not saying it was right or wrong for these teams to change. I just feel the pressure will become more and more for name changes in sports. I know it was discussed before regarding the Seminole name but there was not a lot of pressure at the time to make the change. If I recall, the Cheif of the Seminole nation even weighed in on it at one point. I get it, I understand both arguments for and against a name change' however, I don't think the Seminole name is meant to disgrace the Seminole Nation at all. Just like I don't believe the Braves name is meant to be racisit or incesitive.