Steebs, Laughlin to play in All-Star game

Two longtime Gibraltar teammates will play against each other this weekend at Fox Cities Stadium. Luke Steebs and Alex Laughlin were both selected to the High School Senior All-Star game on Sunday, August 9th at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Laughlin will suit up for Team White while Steebs will be on Team Gray. Both players just wrapped up a successful run with the Ahnapee Trailblazers American Legion team that made it to the state tournament. Laughlin was a unanimous selection to the All-Packerland Conference team as an outfielder while Steebs was a unanimous selection as a pitcher during their final season playing for the Vikings. Laughlin will be attending Madison College this fall for baseball.