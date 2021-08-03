Cancel
Reno, NV

Idlewild Park Train to run through Labor Day weekend

Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
The City of Reno will resume running the train at Idlewild Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

The train will run through Labor Day weekend. Summer hours are:

  • Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m to 3 p.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays (weekends), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Labor Day (September 6): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost to ride remains $2 per person. Children ages 2 and younger can ride for free on the lap of a parent or guardian. Tickets may be purchased on site (cash only).

Parks and Recreation is monitoring COVID-19 developments in our community, and the train is subject to closure, should the need arise.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation at 775-334-2270.

