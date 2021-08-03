Cancel
Tokyo Olympics live updates: Allyson Felix into 400 final, Sydney McLaughlin sets world record

HometownLife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what's already being called the "best race in Olympic history," Team USA kicked off another exciting day at the track on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The women's 400-meter hurdles also had an elite collection of talent to rival Wednesday's thrilling men's final, with the USA's Sydney McLaughlin taking the gold and breaking her world record in the event with a time of 51.46 seconds. Fellow American and 2016 gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad finished second for the silver.

Dalilah Muhammad
Allyson Felix
Courtney Frerichs
Sydney Mclaughlin
Simone Biles
Camryn
Raven Saunders
#Tokyo Tokyo#Team Usa#Americans#Kenyans
Sydney
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Japan
Greece
Netherlands
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
Sportsblackchronicle.com

Olympics 2021 live updates – Sydney McLaughlin breaks own world record, plus more from Tokyo

More Olympic action? More Olympic action. On Tuesday night, the Tokyo Games roll on at — wait for it — the track. Sydney McLaughlin broke Dalilah Muhammad’s record in the 400-meter hurdles during Olympic trials, and the 21-year-old American broke her own record by nearly half a second in the Olympic final, finishing in 51.46, 12 hundredths of a second faster than Muhammad, to win her first gold medal.
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: Felix Wins 11th Medal With 4x400m Gold; Men's 4x400m Relay Runs to Gold

Team USA entered triple digits in its total medal count early in Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics. The women’s marathon kicked off with Molly Seidel winning bronze, Nelly Korda took home gold in the women’s golf tournament, men’s basketball won the gold medal game, and Allyson Felix made American track and field history with gold in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games.
SportsNBC Sports

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
Sportsteamusa.org

Allyson Felix Wins 11th Medal As All-Star Relay Takes Gold

TOKYO – It was the unlikeliest of relay teams -- and yet it made perfect sense. Take a legendary sprinter, add the two fastest 400-meter hurdlers in history and then put in the Olympic champion in the 800 meters. USA Track & Field called the women’s 4 x 400-meter relay...
SportsRedlands Daily Facts

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO—It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400 meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...

