Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mask mandate has been issued for students and staff inside school buildings and buses in Madison City. In less than 24 hours, students at Madison City Schools will make their way back inside the classroom. This school year, face coverings will be required for all staff, students, and bus drivers. This comes after the Alabama Department of Public health released new guidance for schools on Monday.www.waff.com
