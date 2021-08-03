Should you invest in ON Semiconductor after Morgan Stanley upgrade?

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.