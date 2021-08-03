Cancel
Chasing Gold: Suni Lee taking medals to Auburn; Biles closes out Tokyo with bronze on beam

Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were an Olympian, leaving Tokyo with a full set of medals, where would you store them when you got home?. Well, Suni Lee is bringing hers to college for dorm decorations when the 18-year-old heads to Auburn this fall. Lee won silver in the women's team gymnastics competition, gold in the all-around and bronze in Sunday's uneven bars final. She competed in her final event in Tokyo, the balance beam final, and finished fifth on Tuesday.

Simone Biles is nothing but proud of herself after her challenging Tokyo Olympics experience ended with a bronze medal. The athlete competed in her first — and only — event final on Tuesday, the beam, and came in third with a score of 14.000. Biles, 24, had qualified for the individual all-around, as well as the vault, floor, uneven bars, and beam competitions, but pulled out of all the other events. She explained in interviews and on social media that she was prioritizing her mental health as she grappled with a sudden loss of her air awareness on challenging flips and twists.

