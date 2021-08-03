Chasing Gold: Suni Lee taking medals to Auburn; Biles closes out Tokyo with bronze on beam

If you were an Olympian, leaving Tokyo with a full set of medals, where would you store them when you got home?. Well, Suni Lee is bringing hers to college for dorm decorations when the 18-year-old heads to Auburn this fall. Lee won silver in the women's team gymnastics competition, gold in the all-around and bronze in Sunday's uneven bars final. She competed in her final event in Tokyo, the balance beam final, and finished fifth on Tuesday.