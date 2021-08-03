Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Account Coordinator, Client Services

By The Elevation Group
Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elevation Group is looking for a motivated Account Coordinator to join our fast-paced work environment. This position will report directly to the Senior Account Manager and will be responsible for client services. The ideal candidate is highly self-motivated, professional, and capable of managing their workload and prioritizing tasks in a fast-paced corporate environment. You will work closely with your team and clients to meet goals.

charlotte.axios.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Client Services#The Elevation Group#Deadline#Microsoft Office#Adobe Illustrator#Photoshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Jobskelolandemployment.com

Accountant

To perform duties involving payables, donor entry, billing, deposits, reconciliations, assist with technology requests and other duties needed to assist the Chief Finance Officer. To perform necessary bookkeeping functions and procedures in accordance with accepted accounting standards and principles. To enter and track donations, create receipts, update donor system and work in collaboration with the Resource Development Department.
SoftwareSFGate

Aprio Elevates Its Client Experience with Next-Gen Accounting Software

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today the next step in its digital transformation strategy. Aprio engagement teams are now powered by Avii, a unified practice management platform focused on delivering an exceptional client experience. With Avii, Aprio provides clients...
Ohio Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Ohio? Make $19.50/Hr With a Client Services Job With Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is hiring a remote client services representative in or near Wilmington, Ohio. In this role, you will help clients in assigned DMV jurisdictions over the phone with loans, titles, plates and tags. phone calls to help clients with loans, titles, plates and tags. Applicants should have a background in customer service and, preferably, at least two years of experience DMV, lender or dealership state title experience.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Quaero Group Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in National Attorney Recruitment and Premium Client Service

Quaero Group, a well-known, trusted partner for high-level attorney recruiting in the legal industry, announces that it has reached a 10-year anniversary in business. This is a significant milestone for this leading attorney search and recruitment firm that is the go-to for Chambers USA-ranked Partner & Shareholder attorneys. Quaero Group has maintained a reputation as the top choice for partners and practice groups looking to make a move in the legal industry, with well over 100 reputable lawyers placed nationally over the past decade.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

Client Chat Live is now added to Nexa service

PHOENIX, AZ—Nexa Receptionists Holdings LLC, a tech-enabled business service based in Phoenix, has added live chat and text messaging to its portfolio of services. By purchasing Client Chat Live's patented technology and professional employees from a full-service live chat and text company based in Texas, now Nexa's clients can receive assistance from a real, live customer service any time, any day.
Fenton, MOconstructforstl.org

VIDEO: Bommarito Builds Success By Expanding Services for Clients

From Construction Equipment Guide: Joe Bommarito always knew he wanted to be his own boss. Starting a business focused on utilities made sense, considering he grew up helping his dad out with his utility company. “I worked there in the summers and every chance I got to go back and...
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

Potential Source of Wealth Clients: DC Plans’ Advisor Managed Accounts

Advisor managed accounts are relatively new to the defined contribution market but have been getting support from registered investment advisor firms, according to Cerulli Associates. For plan advisors with both a retirement plan and a wealth management practice, AMAs could serve as opportunities to attract new wealth management clients, the...
JobsWWAY NewsChannel 3

Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive – 490

WWAY-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network is seeking a Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive who can take us to the next level. The AE will primarily be focused on cultivating new business by recommending sales solutions that produce measurable results. The AE will have full access to a suite of the most effective and efficient sales products and services.
BusinessStamford Advocate

transcosmos releases "LINE Official Account 100% Utilization Diagnostics" service

TOKYO (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will begin offering "LINE Official Account 100% Utilization Diagnostics" service. Leveraging its abundant service records in implementing and operating LINE Official Accounts for about 200 clients and 250 accounts, transcosmos assesses how clients are utilizing their LINE Official Account based on its proprietary performance indicators, and presents tips that help clients reach 100% LINE Official Account utilization.
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Earn $18/Hr as a Customer Service Rep for a Background Screening Company

First Advantage, a comprehensive background screening company, needs an experienced customer service representative. The remote job is open to candidates across the U.S. In this contract-to-hire role, you’ll help customers with any issues related to First Advantage services, ranging from tech inquiries to database questions. You will document your troubleshooting steps, and you may collaborate with internal experts to resolve the problems.
Economywealthmanagement.com

LPL Introduces Client Engagement, Bookkeeping Services for Advisors

LPL Financial announced at its annual Focus conference this week the addition of two new items to its business solutions portfolio, the firm’s suite of services for advisors. Launched over two years ago, the platform connects advisors to LPL experts to outsource a wide range of business functions for a monthly subscription fee. The newest services include Client Engage, meant to help advisors build connections with their existing client base, and a bookkeeping service.
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

We have an excellent opportunity available for a motivated and experienced Service Advisor to join our team at Graypaul Ferrari Edinburgh. As a Sytner Service Advisor, you will provide outstanding customer care and be the vital link between our clients and our workshop. You will inform and consult on vehicle servicing, and keep our clients up to date at every stage of their journey through our workshop. You will also liaise with technicians and our workshop control to ensure that our clients can be updated on a regular basis about the status of repairs and servicing. You will also have the ability to offer best advice on our products and services to our clients.
Small Businessjournalofaccountancy.com

Fraud advice and more on the value of client advisory services

Businesses’ approach to fraud and internal controls has undergone drastic change as a result of the pandemic. Danielle Supkis Cheek, CPA/CITP, CGMA, the director of entrepreneurial advisory services at the firm PKF Texas, says that rules around things such as on-time payment of payroll taxes now have to be reconsidered. She shares more about the unintended consequences of pandemic-related relief, advice for applying technology to limit fraud, and more.
Personal Financeaba.com

Equitable Bank Increases Account Holder Engagement & Mobile Cheque Deposit Success Rates with Alogent’s Mobile Deposit Services

95% mobile check acceptance rate. 40% surge in user adoption. These are just some of the results Equitable Bank of Toronto achieved 4-months after selecting Alogent's Mobile Deposit Services (MDS), a fully-hosted mobile check acquisition and processing platform. It is no secret to financial institutions that staying competitive means keeping...
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

Meet Jack Kleinert ’18, Financial Software Client Services Manager

With his Lafayette engineering studies and economics degrees, he has the tools to help his clients solve problems Twitter. Jack Kleinert ’18 says he’s grateful that Lafayette provided him with an opportunity to pair engineering studies and economics, which inspired him to make the most of his liberal arts education.
Jobsercare24.com

Staffing Coordinator

A staffing coordinator must be an excellent communicator, able to foster relationships with both employees and managers. The goal is to ensure that the company’s staffing requirements are always met and employees work in a friendly, supportive environment. This professional creates and maintains daily staffing reports, which include verifying employees’ work hours, requested time off, as well as job vacancies. Inconsistencies, job vacancies and scheduling concerns are reported to management to address. Reporting responsibilities also include verifying employee work hours with the payroll department on a routine basis to ensure payroll is disbursed accurately.
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

The Doty Group Wins 2021 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

The Doty Group, P.S., a leading accounting firm in Tacoma announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. The Doty Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 43% in 2020. This is the firm’s second consecutive year earning the award.
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Accounting firms warn clients about ransomware attacks

CPA firms are becoming increasingly concerned about clients who have lax cybersecurity in place, making them vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the ones that have been in the news lately. In early July, between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world were reportedly affected by a ransomware attack centered on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy