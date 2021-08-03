Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Accounting, Invoicing and Business Support Analyst

By Sisco Safety
Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSisco Safety is looking to fill an immediate position as a business analyst and accounting support. This role will report directly to the leadership of the company. In this role, the primary responsibilities will be to help manage the overall financial health of the business. The individual must be comfortable with different software interfaces and be able to learn/adapt to changing technology. Specifically google and the google suite functions (sheets, docs, slides, etc).

charlotte.axios.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invoicing#Business Analyst#Sisco Safety#Quickbooks Rrb#Support#3rd Party#Cost Breakeven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessMinot Daily News

Juarez promoted to senior business analyst

Angela Juarez was promoted to Senior Business Analyst at Town & Country Credit Union. A Velva native, Juarez brings 14 years of experience in the financial services industry to her new role. She joined Town & Country Credit Union in 2013 as a loan servicing associate and moved to her...
Softwareaithority.com

Advantage Systems Announces Updates to Its ApprovalSoft Mortgage Accounting Solution, Adds Invoice Splitting Feature

Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced enhancements to its ApprovalSoft solution, which includes a new invoice splitting feature as well as general updates to the system, improving its speed, documentation and automation capabilities. “The ApprovalSoft system has now been updated to...
Small BusinessTechRadar

Sage Business Cloud Accounting review

Sage Business Cloud Accounting will suit any small business users who don't need or want unnecessary features and functions. It ticks most boxes though for more scalability you’ll want to plump for the Account package over the Start option. This is a review of Sage Business Cloud Accounting for North...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

DMH Business Solutions, LLC Hires New Senior Accountant

DMH Business Solutions, LLC announces Desiree Heckman has been hired as a Senior Accountant. Desiree Heckman will assist clients throughout Berks and Lehigh Counties with bookkeeping, financial analysis and tracking, software implementation, software management, and state and local tax compliance. Heckman previously worked as a Tax Accountant at Loch Elsenbaumer...
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

Comcast Business Names Chima to Strategic Accounts Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Bobby Chima, a veteran of technology and the telecommunications sector, has been named strategic account executive by Comcast Business, working with California government and education accounts.
TechnologyApple Insider

Rogers quietly adds support for Apple Business Chat

Rogers has become the latest major organization to include support for Apple Business Chat, enabling customers of the Canadian carrier to chat with representatives using iMessage. Apple Business Chat is a feature that launched in 2018, with the aim of streamlining customer service queries by using iMessage. Using the feature,...
Softwarefinextra.com

Key Features of Accounting Software to Improve Business Processes

Accounting and bookkeeping are of vital importance to proper business functioning. They refer to the recording of transactions and financial management in all its forms. Without a well-established accounting system, companies face difficulties with financial analysis, planning, and reporting - to say nothing of performing routine transactions. A business can...
Small BusinessNew Haven Register

Opinion: Support small business, but apparently not too small?

Connecticut has long preached to buy local. From Small Business Saturday to Shop Local signs on every other block, investing in the community has become a healthy ritual. Often, however, boutique businesses charge double the price of similar goods available at larger stores. And yet, we remain loyal. Supporting small businesses regardless of cost can help us feel morally satisfied and connected to our communities.
Vermilion Parish, LAkadn.com

VEDA Selected to Assist Businesses with COVID-19 Support

In November of 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson welcomed the award of $2.4 million in federal funds to spur business recovery throughout Louisiana. In 2021, LED issued a request for proposals to identify and select qualified, experienced regional and stand-alone Economic Development Organizations, Chambers of Commerce and other traditional “technical assistance” provider organizations to provide services to Louisiana businesses and communities impacted by COVID-19.
Small Businessthebusinesswomanmedia.com

Easy strategies to keep on top of small business accounting

One of the most challenging aspects of running a business (especially a small one) is the litany of additional tasks you will have to complete. These are tasks that you may not feel like you are either qualified to complete, have no interest in, or find overwhelming alongside your existing workload. Small business accounting is one such job.
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Decline in business travel could be permanent, analyst Beroe finds

RALEIGH-DURHAM AIRPORT – Corporate business travel on airlines is expected to shrink by as much as 19 percent, and that decline could become permanent, an analysis from Raleigh-headquartered Beroe, Inc. found. “When travel restrictions were imposed worldwide, businesses replaced direct meetings with virtual ones to contain the pandemic’s spread. Many...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Small business support program launches in New Orleans

The New Orleans Business Alliance, the City of New Orleans and other partners, including LiftFund, NewCorp, Inc., and TruFund Financial, have announced an initiative to support the capital needs of local small businesses during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The InvestNOLA COVID Relief Loan Fund will provide capital for businesses...
EconomyWashington Post

Business Roundtable supports policies that spur growth

Business leaders supporting investments in infrastructure while not supporting tax increases are not at odds. Infrastructure investment is good for the U.S. economy, workers and businesses, but tax increases on job creators are not and hinder the ability to compete at home and abroad. Business Roundtable fully endorses the bipartisan...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Rogers rolls out support for iMessage Business Chat

Carrier Rogers has enabled support for iMessage Business Chat. People can now talk to their carrier using the Messages app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Carrier Rogers now supports Apple's iMessage Business Chat for the first time, although it doesn't appear to have actually told anyone about the move.
Personal FinancePosted by
TBR News Media

TD bank supports the Miller Business Center

TD Bank has provided a generous grant of $5,000 to the Middle Country Library Foundation in support of a new series focused on business and personal finance and the annual Women’s EXPO, the library’s educational and supportive venue where local women entrepreneurs and artists gain valuable tradeshow experience.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Business Roundup: New consulting practice in Montrose, accounting firm honored

Western Colorado Nutrition Consulting opening in Montrose. Anne Thorsen, a Montrose-native, has started her own private practice. Thorsen has started Western Colorado Nutrition Consulting, a consulting service focused on providing personalized nutrition solutions. Thorsen is a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in nutrition coaching for adults “who want to age well and live a healthy and active lifestyle,” according to her business’ website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy