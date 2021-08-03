Accounting, Invoicing and Business Support Analyst
Sisco Safety is looking to fill an immediate position as a business analyst and accounting support. This role will report directly to the leadership of the company. In this role, the primary responsibilities will be to help manage the overall financial health of the business. The individual must be comfortable with different software interfaces and be able to learn/adapt to changing technology. Specifically google and the google suite functions (sheets, docs, slides, etc).charlotte.axios.com
